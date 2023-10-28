Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

