AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 2.42% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPI opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.