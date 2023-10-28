Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $137.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $103.93 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

