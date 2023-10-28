Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (BGIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BGIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA BGIG opened at $22.70 on Friday. Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $24.99.

