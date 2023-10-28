Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.81 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,925. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

