Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.80

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.08), with a volume of 85970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.20 ($1.07).

Bakkavor Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £489.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.28.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a GBX 2.91 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bakkavor Group

In other news, insider Simon Burke acquired 15,000 shares of Bakkavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £14,700 ($18,008.09). 71.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.