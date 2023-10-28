BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 1,077,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,814.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

BANDAI NAMCO stock remained flat at $20.36 during trading hours on Friday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $66.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised BANDAI NAMCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

