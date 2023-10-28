Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Equifax worth $257,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equifax by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.77. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.41 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

