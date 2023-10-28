Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,453,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $298,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.39.

Moderna Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,109,826.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,912 shares of company stock worth $19,501,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.