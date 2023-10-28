Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,906,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $312,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nucor by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,573 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.36. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

