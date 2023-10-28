Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $250.43 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,107,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $250,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.17.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.75.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

