Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $264.49 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $264,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $399.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.25 and a 52 week high of $463.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

