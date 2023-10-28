Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $269.30 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,850,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $269,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

HLT opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.