Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $283.03 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $283,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average is $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $252.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.