Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,175,026 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.42% of Howmet Aerospace worth $290,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.9 %

HWM opened at $43.10 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

