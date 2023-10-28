Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 309,340 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $265,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $151.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average of $152.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

