Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 953,613 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.73% of Omnicom Group worth $325,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMC opened at $73.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

