Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Constellation Brands worth $278,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE STZ opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.90.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

