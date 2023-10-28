Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 349,523 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,392,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 349,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Corning worth $259,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Corning by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $26.59 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.