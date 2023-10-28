Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 496,263 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,422,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 496,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $277,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,853,355. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

