Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 696,805 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,281,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $323,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE ADM opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

