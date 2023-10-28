Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,015,399 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 52,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $261,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.78.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

