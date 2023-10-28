Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 16,367 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $28,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.08.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

