Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.7 %

PG stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

