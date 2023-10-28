Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Danaher were worth $68,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after buying an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,352,000 after buying an additional 240,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 3.0 %

Danaher stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.97.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

