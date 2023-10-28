Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49,175 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $397.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

