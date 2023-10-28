Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $289.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

