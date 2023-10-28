Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $42,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $104.72 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

