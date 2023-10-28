Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1,805.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 787,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.30% of Match Group worth $34,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Match Group Trading Down 2.7 %

MTCH stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

