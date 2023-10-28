Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $33.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

