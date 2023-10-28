Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $28.13 Million Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Morningstar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,320,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Morningstar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $241.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $259.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total value of $2,798,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,571,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,765,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,288,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,136,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total value of $2,798,433.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,571,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,765,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $23,858,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

