Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 161 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $54,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

