Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 34,784 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,616 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 34,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $29,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

