Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 369,810 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 369,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.23% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $54,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.72. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.