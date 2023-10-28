Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

