Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18), reports. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Bank7 stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $189.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $351,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,949.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSVN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSVN

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.