Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18), reports. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Bank7 stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $189.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $351,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,949.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSVN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

