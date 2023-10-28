Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Stephens

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Bank7 Stock Up 0.6 %

BSVN stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.57. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $351,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,650,949.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank7 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

