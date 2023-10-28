Barclays Cuts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $55.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

