Barclays Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $62.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $556,335. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

