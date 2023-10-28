Barclays PLC Acquires 427,749 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 607.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of New Fortress Energy worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $30.71 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

NFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

