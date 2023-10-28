Barclays PLC Buys 78,751 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,751 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,497,000 after purchasing an additional 354,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,715 shares of company stock worth $6,934,079. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

