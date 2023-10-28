Barclays PLC Buys 90,801 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 146.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Synaptics worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Synaptics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Synaptics by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,708,067. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

