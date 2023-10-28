Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.57% of Verint Systems worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,796 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after purchasing an additional 132,891 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,944. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

