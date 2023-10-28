Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 251,773 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of V.F. worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in V.F. by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,463,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

