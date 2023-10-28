Barclays PLC Has $12.17 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 332.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $93.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

