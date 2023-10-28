Barclays PLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Meritage Homes worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

