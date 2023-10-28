Barclays PLC Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590,401 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.