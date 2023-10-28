Barclays PLC Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 255.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,039 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.33% of Radian Group worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Radian Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Radian Group by 854.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

NYSE:RDN opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $101,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

