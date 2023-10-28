Barclays PLC Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Robert Half worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

