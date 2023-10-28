Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Flex worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

